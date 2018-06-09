1 dead as truck and semi collide on bridge near Brooks

Highway 36 south of Brooks, Alta., was closed for several hours after a fatal crash near the hamlet of Scandia.

At around 4:30 a.m., RCMP say a semi-trailer collided with a pickup truck on the bridge crossing the Bow River.

One person was declared dead and another was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The truck leaked diesel fuel into the river, which delayed the reopening of the highway, as fire departments worked to block the river flow with booms. It is not known exactly how many litres of diesel leaked into the river.

Highway 36 near Range Road 160 was closed for several hours while the truck and trailer were cleared from the bridge, which was expected to reopen about 5 p.m.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.