More than $50,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized Friday during a raid on a home in Brooks, Alta., according to police.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), Brooks RCMP and the Medicine Hat police were involved in the investigation that resulted in multiple charges against 33-year-old Eli Socchia.

Police said that when they searched the home in the Sunnylea neighbourhood, they found 170 grams of cocaine, almost three kilograms of marijuana, $16,000 in cash and "various drug trafficking paraphernalia."

"ALERT alleges the accused was actively involved in street-level drug sales in the Brooks area," reads a news release.

The agency said the investigation began in October after it received information related to "drug trafficking activities."

Socchia is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis resin and possession of a prohibited weapon.