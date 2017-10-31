For the second time in less than a week, the sidewalks and first curb lane on Sixth Avenue and First Street S.W. around Brookfield Place have been shut down.

Calgary police said safety concerns around the structural integrity of the building's glass prompted the closures.

New closures surrounding Brookfield Place building due to window integrity concerns. Unknown how long closures will be in place. #yyc pic.twitter.com/ujV4PdlkTA — @CalgaryPolice

"The City of Calgary's Safety Response Unit (SRU) has instructed Brookfield Place to implement a Public Protection Site Safety Plan to facilitate ongoing inspections, maintenance and repairs of its glazed windows," the city said in a release Tuesday evening.

Closures put in place Tuesday at 6 p.m. will remain in place until the site safety plan is no longer required by the city.

The closures include:

Sidewalks and a single left land on Sixth Avenue from First Street S.W. to Second Street S.W.

Two right lanes on First Street S.W. from Seventh Avenue to Sixth Avenue south, which will become a two-way traffic setup.

The city said Brookfield Place will take additional safety precautions, like installing an additional protective coating on adjacent windows, which will happen once wind conditions die down.

Previous glass problems

On Sunday morning, a single pane of glass fell from the corner of the 23rd floor of Brookfield Place, smashing on the pavement. Two weeks earlier, a window-washing crew broke a window on the same building.

The broken glass forced bus and C-Train routes to divert away from the tower.