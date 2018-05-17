Rail bridge removal on Glenmore Trail will restrict traffic on long weekend

Crews are going to remove an abandoned rail bridge on Glenmore Trail S.E. over the May long weekend, which will reduce westbound traffic to a single lane, the city says.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, westbound Glenmore Trail will be restricted to a single lane between Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail S.E.

The ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail to westbound Glenmore Trail will also be closed while crew are working.

The closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. on May 22.

The former CP spur bridge crosses over a gully and previously served as part of a rail corridor. It was taken out of service several years ago.