Skip to Main Content
Rail bridge removal on Glenmore Trail will restrict traffic on long weekend

Notifications

Rail bridge removal on Glenmore Trail will restrict traffic on long weekend

Crews are going to remove an abandoned rail bridge on Glenmore Trail over the May long weekend, which will reduce westbound traffic to a single lane, the city says.

Westbound Glenmore Trail will be reduced to a single lane until Tuesday

CBC News ·
This Google Maps image shows the gully under Glenmore Trail where the disused CP spur bridge is being removed. (Google)

Crews are going to remove an abandoned rail bridge on Glenmore Trail S.E. over the May long weekend, which will reduce westbound traffic to a single lane, the city says.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, westbound Glenmore Trail will be restricted to a single lane between Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail S.E.

The ramp from southbound Deerfoot Trail to westbound Glenmore Trail will also be closed while crew are working.

The closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. on May 22.

The former CP spur bridge crosses over a gully and previously served as part of a rail corridor. It was taken out of service several years ago.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us