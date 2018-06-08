The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta financial adviser who murdered his disabled client with a pipe bomb disguised as a gift after she learned he had lost all of her money.

Victoria Shachtay, 23, had entrusted Brian Malley with more than half a million dollars she had been awarded following a car crash that left her paralyzed.

The country's highest court has denied leave to appeal without providing reasons, as per its usual practice.

Shachtay, a single mother, died in her wheelchair when she opened a gift bag that had been left on her doorstep in Innisfail, Alta., in 2011.

Malley was found guilty of first-degree murder following a jury trial in 2015.

He will continue to serve his sentence: life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

​Shachtay was paralyzed in a car crash in 2004 when she was 16 and pregnant.

She received a $575,000 court settlement in 2007 and turned it over to Malley to help her invest the money so she could continue to support herself and her daughter. By April 2011, it was nearly all gone.

On Nov. 25, 2011, a green-and-gold gift bag was delivered to her door. Her caregiver brought the package inside and Shachtay opened it while sitting in her wheelchair at the kitchen table.

The 23-year-old died instantly.

Malley wanted a new trial because the jury had not been allowed to hear evidence about other possible suspects in the case.