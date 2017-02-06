Calgary police are warning people to lock the doors on their homes and vehicles after a high number of nighttime break-ins in the city's northwest.

In a press release, police say since Jan. 24, "an unknown number of suspects entered into eight homes in the community of Tuscany, particularly in Tuscany Springs. Several items were stolen, including electronics. In four of the cases, the suspects entered through unlocked doors."

Several of the break-ins occurred while residents were asleep inside their homes.

Lock it up

Police are reminding Calgarians to ensure their vehicles, as well as garage and house doors, are locked.

"It may help to establish a routine where you check all doors and windows before leaving your home or going to bed," said police.

Other helpful hints include not leaving your car unlocked and running, or leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside and ensuring valuables and garage door openers are hidden or removed.