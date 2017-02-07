Airdrie and Beiseker RCMP are teaming up after a string of rural break-and-enters north of Calgary.

The first incident took place on Feb. 2, when thieves broke into a home near Kathryn and stole jewellery and cash.

The following day, thieves broke into two homes near Irricana, stealing jewellery and cash from one and small electronics from the other.

'Family treasures and heirlooms'

"The feeling of violation that comes with having your home broken into is awful," said RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters in a news release.

"These are people's family treasures and heirlooms that were stolen, and the reality is that you just cannot replace things like that."

The two RCMP detachments believe the incidents are related and released photos of a man and a vehicle they suspect are connected to the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.