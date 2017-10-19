Calgary police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a southwest home, stole kitchen items, watched over a sleeping woman and left his shoes at the scene early Wednesday morning.

"At approximately 3:30 a.m. ... a man entered a residence in the 100 block of Stratton Park S.W., through an unlocked door. The man stole items from the kitchen and then made his way to a bedroom, where he stood next to the victims while they were sleeping," police said in a release.

"The female victim awoke and screamed, prompting the man to leave the residence."

Police say the burglar is a white man, about five feet six inches tall with short hair and a slim build.

He left shoes and other evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident in the Strathcona neighbourhood is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.