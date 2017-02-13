Police have laid charges against a man and a woman after a burglary at a rural home in southern Alberta ended with a foot chase through a farmer's field.

RCMP were called about a break and enter in progress on Feb. 11 at a residence south of Coaldale, just east of Lethbridge.

One of the suspects had entered the home and stolen several items, including jewelry, a laptop, and keys to a vehicle, police said.

But he was interrupted by a resident who was home at the time. Both suspects then fled in the homeowner's vehicle, with the homeowner and RCMP in pursuit.

When the suspects and the homeowner crashed at the intersection of Highway 845 and Township Road 84, the suspects got out and ran into a farmer's field.

An RCMP officer arrived just after the collision and chased them on foot and apprehended both suspects without incident.

Police said the two suspects were allegedly travelling in a stolen vehicle from Fort Macleod when they arrived at the rural property.

A 34-year-old man from Fort Macleod was arrested. He is set to appear in court in Lethbridge Monday to face charges of break enter and theft, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A 23-year-old woman from Standoff was charged with petty trespassing and a traffic act offence for leaving the scene of a collision.