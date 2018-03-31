Calgary MLA Brandy Payne says she won't seek re-election

NDP MLA Brandy Payne does not plan to seek re-election in 2019.

The Calgary-Acadia MLA said in a Facebook statement Thursday that she'll be leaving political life next year in order to spend more time with her family.

"In 2015, I entered politics for a simple reason: I wanted my young daughter to grow up in a better Alberta," Payne wrote.

"And for the last three years, it has been an enormous privilege to be part of a government that has worked with integrity and purpose to deliver on that promise."

Payne beat out former Conservative cabinet minister Jonathan Denis in the 2015 election. She has a background as a journalist, education advocate and a stint in the oil-and-gas sector, as well as some time as a yoga instructor.

She was appointed associate minister of health in 2016.

In her Facebook post, she highlighted her work to improve supports for mental health and substance abuse.

She was also one of the first pregnant women ever sworn into cabinet.

"While I think it is important to have women from all stages of life in the Legislature, continuing for another term of office is not the right choice for myself and my family," she said.

Payne said she looked forward to continuing to serve her constituents, and thanked them for placing their trust in her.