Two people who were sought in the violent robberies of men responding to online personal ads in Calgary have been arrested.

Edmonton police took Bradley Zehr, 31, into custody on Jan. 27 and Caitlyn Weimer, 25, on Wednesday, Calgary police said in a release Friday.

Arrest warrants had been issued for the pair in late January.

The first robbery took place on Dec. 18, when a man arranged a meeting at a northeast Calgary hotel through an online ad, according to a police news release.

Assaulted by man, machete-wielding woman

When he arrived, he was held against his will, robbed and assaulted by a man and a machete-wielding woman, police said.

On Jan. 8, another man allegedly fell victim to the scheme when his response to a personal ad resulted in a man visiting his home and pulling out a firearm.

Another man and a woman then joined the perpetrator.

That victim was also held against his will, robbed and assaulted, police said.

Numerous charges laid

Zehr has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Weimer has been charged with two counts of unlawful confinement, and one count each of aggravated assault, unlawfully being in a dwelling and robbery.

Police say more charges are pending against the pair, who remain in custody.

The third suspect related to the second robbery has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.