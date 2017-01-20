Police have issued arrest warrants for a man and a woman who they say were involved in the robbery and assault of a man in southeast Calgary who had responded to a personal ad online.

Police said the victim was visited at his home early on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 8 after responding to the ad.

At first one man showed up on the victim's doorstep and pulled out a gun, according to police, but then another man and woman joined in and all three assaulted and robbed the victim.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Arrest warrants

Police have now issued arrest warrants for Bradley Zehr, 31, and Caitlyn Weimer, 25, for aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and unlawfully being in a dwelling in relation to the incident.

Investigators are still trying to identify the third person involved in the attack.

Zehr is described as a white male, about five-feet-five-inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Weimer is described as a white female, also about five-feet-five-inches tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.