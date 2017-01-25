A sticky piece of public art is being unspooled in a Plus-15 space in downtown Calgary.

Boxtape is an intricate three-storey web made entirely of the clear, sticky tape.

Artists put up the temporary installation in the walkway between Bankers Hall and the Core Shopping Centre as part of the High Performance Rodeo arts and theatre festival.

Boxtape brings 3-storey giant web to Bankers Hall0:44

Its creators say the project lies somewhere between performance art and sculpture, with dancers moving through the tangled spaces formed by the reams of tape.

The sculpture is meant to explore ideas of community and how it relates to the environment, says artist Peter Trosztmer.

"We also love the idea that if you're sitting on top of this thing, you're inhabiting a space that no other human being has inhabited before," he said.

The sculpture installation at Bankers Hall is part of the High Performance Rodeo. (CBC)

"It's an exciting idea, an exciting topic."

Trosztmer says the installation gets people stopping, talking, and even getting inside to explore.

"Just being able to sit in it, and feel your body in a different place, in a different environment and having a different reaction to its place," he said.