The victim of a shooting in Calgary's northwest on Saturday morning has been identified.

Police say Arnold Kerfont, 44, of Calgary died in hospital after being found in the 4600 block of Bowness Road N.W. at about 5:30 a.m.

Police said Saturday the incident was not random.

"The public has no reason to be concerned," acting Staff Sgt. Kevin Dyrgas said.

Police continue to seek witnesses to the incident. Call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.