A 34-year-old inmate at the Bowden Institution has died, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

Cory Adams was taken to hospital after emergency crews arrived at the prison around 10 a.m. on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the service.

Adams had been in prison since May 30, 2016 and was serving a sentence of just over two years for trafficking in property obtained by crime, forcible confinement, and break-and-enter with intent, according to a news release.

The details of the death have not been released at this time.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required," the release states.