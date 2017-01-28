Staff and housing shortages are just two of the issues that will be addressed by a new business organization representing an area stretching from Lake Louise to Cochrane.

The Bow Valley Chamber of Commerce said it was driven by community feedback and wants to attract small to medium-sized businesses to the area.

"We want vibrant business owners and people who are part of the business community," said Stephanie O'Brien, the vice-chair of the founding board.

O'Brien said the chamber will serve as a collective voice for businesses on issues ranging from staffing and housing shortages to internet service, and even the impact of the carbon tax.

"There is a huge number of businesses who have no representation at all and no advocacy groups," she said.

Staffing, parking

Steph Jones at Wild Goose Trading in Canmore said a lot of business owners are feeling the pinch of staffing and housing shortages.

"It is a problem, I think, not just for my business but throughout the town," Jones said.

David Stratton with Stratton's Jewellery hopes the new group can address a growing parking problem as Canmore's tourist numbers rise.

"There's not enough parking spaces," he said. "Too many people taking too long in the existing parking spaces."

O'Brien said the founding board will step aside soon to make way for an elected board, and that they hope to have 500 members by December.