4 rescued after being tossed from raft into Bow River

Four people were rescued from the Bow River in Calgary Saturday after being tossed from their raft into the water.

Calgary police said the call came in around 10:30 a.m.

The adults, two of whom were seniors, were all wearing life jackets and floated some distance before they were pulled from the water near Bowness.

No one was injured in the incident.

MORE CALGARY NEWS | Worker killed in northeast Calgary warehouse incident

MORE CALGARY NEWS | WestJet agrees to settlement process with pilots union