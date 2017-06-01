Officials issued an advisory Thursday warning Calgarians to stay out of the Bow River because the water is running too fast and too high for recreational boating.

The current flow rate has been measured at 293 cubic metres per second — faster than it has been for two years, said Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke in a release.

"For the safety of river users and emergency responders, we are asking everyone to wait until flows return to normal," she said.

"Runoff from melting snow in the mountains is causing very cold water temperatures, increased floating debris and high turbidity in the Bow River, which makes for very poor visibility and dangerous conditions."

The police and fire department marine units will be monitoring the river while the advisory is in effect.

Rafters on the Bow on Wednesday. All watercraft users must wear life jackets or face a mandatory court appearance and fines. (CBC)

Calgarians should also be cautious around river banks, because the fast-moving water can cause the edges to collapse, Henke said.

Harvie Passage downstream of the zoo, which was badly damaged in the 2013 flood, will remain closed to recreational boat traffic until 2018.

"The province of Alberta continues to restore the passage and during this time this section of the river poses extreme risks," the city said.

All watercraft users are required to wear life jackets or face a mandatory court appearance and fines.