Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in Crescent Heights.
Police were called to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Centre Street north at 4:20 a.m., where a man was reported to be in medical distress.
Officers found a man dead inside a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.
Police have cordoned off a one-block radius surrounding the intersection as homicide detectives investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.
