The body of a man missing since a fishing boat capsized on McGregor Lake last weekend has been recovered.

Three others also ended up in the water but swam to shore or were quickly plucked to safety by a nearby boater.

The search for the missing 27-year-old High River resident began almost immediately.

Vulcan RCMP said in a news release the body was recovered Monday afternoon at McGregor Lake, about 130 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Capsized boat

The incident happened Sept. 30 when four males were fishing on the lake and their boat capsized in rough conditions.

One was able to swim to shore while the other two were picked up by a passing boater. They were treated by EMS at the scene for hypothermia.

The fourth person was not found, despite search and rescue efforts starting immediately after initial reporting, Mounties said.

RCMP Air Services helped search the lake until dark that day, and several boats and sonar were used. When dangerous high wind conditions were encountered the next day, the search on the lake was suspended, but the ground search along the banks continued.

Recovery

Mounties report that the recovery was made Monday with the assistance of numerous agencies from Strathmore and Vulcan, as well as the Calgary Fire Department's aquatics teams and provincial Fish and Wildlife officers.

"A number of local citizens also assisted in the search and recovery efforts throughout the week," the Mounties said, thanking everyone for their support "during this tragic event."

The name of the victim is not being released.