Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in a silver SUV parked outside the McKenzie Towne Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to check on the welfare of a man in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 4700 block of 130 Avenue S.E.

When EMS arrived, the man was declared deceased.

Police have deemed the investigation an "undetermined death."

The scene has been cordoned off and the medical examiner has been called out, as is standard protocol in all undetermined death investigations.