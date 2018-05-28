Body found by Lake Louise kayakers was missing Alberta man

This article was updated on June 1, 2018, when RCMP released the identify of the deceased man.

RCMP say the man found dead by kayakers in Lake Louise on Sunday was Jibran Khan Malik, 35, of Edmonton, who was reported missing last fall.

Police are not seeking suspects in his death as they say an autopsy ruled out foul play, RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren said in the statement issued Friday. The cause of his death is not being released.

His body was removed from the iconic Alberta lake, with assistance from the Lake Louise fire department and Parks Canada.

Malik was reported missing to Edmonton police last October. Officers determined he had gone from Banff to Lake Louise.

A week after the missing person report, RCMP found his dark grey 2009 Honda Accord in Lake Louise.

They did a ground search but didn't find any leads as to where he was.