Police are investigating after a body was found in Marlborough Park Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Maitland Drive N.E. around 11:30 a.m. after a passerby made the discovery near a home in the neighbourhood.

Police said the body was partially covered in snow when it was found, suggesting it may have been there for some time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

The scene where the body was found will remain cordoned off until the autopsy is complete, police said.

The medical examiner and homicide unit are investigating.