RCMP are investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning along a rural road south of Chestermere.

Mounties say the body of a man was found by a citizen around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Range Road 282 and Township Road 232.

Police have not released any information about the person's identity or the cause of death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Chestermere is just east of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.