Parents of twins killed in bobsled crash hope sons' fate will deter other adventurous teens

The parents of twin teenage brothers killed in a thrill-seeking stunt at Canada Olympic Park hope their story and the subsequent fatality inquiry this week will serve as a teaching moment to other parents and extended family members who may know adventurous teens.

"Although this culture is trying to entice you into an adrenaline seeking 15 seconds of fame, YouTube kind of lifestyle, the fact is that you are not indestructible, there's risks that you can regret, there's things you can't do, so don't cross that fence," said Jason Caldwell.

"And when we hear of our kids thinking about doing those things that are pushing those kinds of boundaries we need to speak up."

Twin 17-year-olds Evan and Jordan Caldwell, shown here, died in the crash on the bobsled track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park. Some of the six surviving teens received serious, life-altering injuries while others walked away unhurt. (Submitted by the Caldwell family)

Evan and Jordan Caldwell were among a group of eight teenagers who broke into the park after hours and rode toboggans down the bobsled track early on Feb. 6, 2016. Their sleds hit a metal barrier and crashed, killing the brothers and seriously injuring most of the other six boys.

Caldwell said if his sons had survived this crash they'd be the first to apologize for causing such heartache and grief to everyone involved.

"But they didn't get that chance," said Jason Caldwell.

The Caldwells attended all four days of the fatality inquiry overseen by Judge Margaret Keelaghan.

She thanked them for their participation.

"The humanity and the grace you have shown through the course, in your life, has been extraordinary," said Keelaghan as the inquiry wrapped up Thursday.

Keelaghan said she was mistaken to believe this process would bring the couple peace because it appears the two have already found it through their strong Christian faith.

But added, "we share hope that some good can come out of this inquiry and I will do my best."

Earlier in the day the inquiry heard from both current and former top officials at WinSport.

The organization's CEO said there's only so much you can do to prevent trespassers from accessing the high speed bobsled and luge tracks.

Barry Heck said since the fatal incident they've made a number of changes including installing new fences and gates, spending $10,000 improving signage, increasing security patrols and ensuring the metal barrier is put in a neutral position overnight.

"You can only have so many deterrents, there is only so much you can do, it's an open and inviting place."

"Short of closing, you can't completely eliminate everything, you can only go so far."

'Unforseeable' tragedy

Heck said safety permeates everything they do at Winsport.

Looking back, he never imagined the tracks would have been enticing to teenagers.

"Its enticing to athletes — to high-performance athletes, that's what we do … but it's in a safe and controlled manner.

"This terrible tragedy is something that was completely unforeseen, unforeseeable."

In February 2016, teens riding down the bobsled track on plastic toboggans hit a chain attached to a movable metal barrier used to separate the bobsled and luge portions of the track at Canada Olympic Park. The barrier opens to one side or the other depending on which athletes are using the track. (Erika Stark/CBC)

Chief operating officer John Sutherland was also called to testify.

Sutherland said WinSport is also considering adding infrared sensors at the top of the track which could trigger all the lights to go on along the track, or trip an alarm that would be sent to a security guard's phone.

He said senior staff did consider putting a fence along the length of the tracks, but deemed it wasn't feasible.

"This is where you have to balance that with the primary use of the track by athletes."

He said they need to be able to quickly reach an athlete if they got hurt.

"We have to extricate them from the track … putting up a fence along the track would be a serious barrier to that."

Sutherland said Winsport is looking at adding another camera at the gate at the top of the hill, close to the start of the bobsled track.

The inquiry counsel also asked the witnesses, which included WinSport officials, about whether it would help if orientation materials included information about the dangers of misusing the track.

The former head of occupational health and safety agreed. He also thought an anonymous survey of staff could help get to the bottom of whether employees are misusing the track, as has been rumoured in the past.

"I would agree with that. I have used safety surveys in a number of companies I have been with and more information is better," said Ted Graul.

Graul led an an audit after the crash to see whether any rumours of staff sliding down the track on shovels was true.

But he said after reviewing documents and speaking with staff, they were following all correct procedures and protocols.

To date WinSport has said none of the rumours about unauthorized use of the track have been substantiated.

Signs and metal barriers at the bobsled track at Canada Olympic Park, where an inquiry into the 2016 deaths of Evan and Jordan Caldwell visited Tuesday. Since the incident, extra fences and gates have been added at all access points. (Colleen Underwood, CBC News)

The Caldwells said WinSport should be commended for the changes they have made and plan to make in the future.

The couple also said the inquiry gave them a chance to meet and thank those staff members who responded to the crash. Jason Caldwell said if it wasn't for their quick response there might have been five people who died on the track instead of two.

"And some of them were heroes," said Jason Caldwell.

"That security guard, that security guard was a hero. She got to the top of the hill and let in that ambulance and you know three lives were saved because of her quick response."

Keelaghan will now review the testimony to complete a report and possibly make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.