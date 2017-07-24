Two boaters were rescued from the waters of Abraham Lake, west of Rocky Mountain House, Alta., on Sunday night, after a storm blew their small dinghy away from shore.

Emergency crews responded to a call of boaters in distress around 7:30 p.m. The rescuers were hindered by the fading daylight and an intense storm.

A rescue boat was launched and two adults were found "huddled under their small rubber boat positioned under a tree trying to stay warm," said the RCMP in a news release.

The 33-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman were in a near-hypothermic state, according to police, and were quickly taken to EMS for treatment.

Man and woman charged

RCMP said the two had taken their small boat out onto the lake earlier in the day, dressed in shorts, T-shirts and sandals and without life-jackets.

"Once out on the water, the wind blew them away from shore to the middle of the lake where the white-capped waves blew them further and further from shore," reads the release. "Fortunately, the waves did not capsize the small boat."

Both the man and the woman have been charged for not having life-jackets. RCMP say additional charges are pending and that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

According to the RCMP, this is the fifth search and rescue mission in the Abraham Lake area in the "last few weeks."