Nearly two years after Sara-Jean Big Sorrel Horse was killed on the Blood Reserve in southern Alberta, a man is now facing charges.

Blood Tribe police were called about 11:30 p.m. on June 27, 2015 after the 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced deceased. An autopsy listed her death as a homicide and RCMP were called in to assist with the investigation, which police described as "lengthy and complex."

Jimmy Bad Man was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter.

The pair were known to each other, said RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott, however she could not elaborate on their relationship.

Bad Man is scheduled to appear in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday.

He was also arrested and charged with assault stemming from an unrelated incident in Cardston on Jan. 27, said Scott.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blood Tribe police at 1-403-737-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477