The Crown attorney tasked with prosecuting a couple from southern Alberta's Blood Tribe for failing to provide the necessaries of life has recommended a judge put the parents in jail for 12 to 18 months.

The couple pleaded guilty to the charges after their then nine-year-old daughter nearly died from sepsis following months of neglect in 2012 and 2013.

The couple is not being identified to protect the identity of their daughter.

Defence asks for lesser sentences

A Gladue report was ordered in the sentencing of the parents, used to identify systemic injustices in the sentencing of individuals of Indigenous heritage.

Crown Vaughan Hartigan told the court if it weren't for the Gladue report detailing the couple's extreme poverty and struggles with substance abuse, he would have asked Justice James Langston for a more severe sentence of 30 months.

Defence lawyer Miranda Hlady represented the mother and recommended one year of house arrest for her client. Scott Hadford represents the father and recommended 14 to 20 months of house arrest, or seven to 10 months in jail.

The case has been delayed multiple times to allow the couple to pursue Indigenous healing programs, but they stopped attending in May. At a hearing in September, the couple was taken back into custody.

Sepsis, pancreatitis, weeks of urgent treatment

In 2013, the nine-year-old girl was rushed to the Alberta Children's Hospital for urgent treatment. An agreed statement of facts details her fragile state as she battled septic shock, and how she underwent weeks of treatment for "extensive abscesses" on both sides of her face.

The girl's jaw bone was visible through the skin on both sides of her mouth, she was anemic and she was emaciated from being unable to eat properly, her heart was enlarged and had a murmur, her airway was compromised by the extent of the abscesses and she needed to be intubated for seven days.

Doctors estimate the issue of degrading dental care and the resulting abscesses would have been a problem for weeks or months. While it might have been easy to miss initially, it wouldn't have been later on.

Unable to provide a safe, clean home

A key concern in this case was that the couple wasn't able to provide an adequate living situation for their daughter, or her siblings.

Prior to the urgent treatment at the hospital the girl had also suffered from severe head lice, which was left untreated for months. She had stopped attending school as a result of bullying.

An update provided to the court earlier this year said the gril had been placed in a kinship home and was in good health.

The sentencing decision has been postponed until Friday.