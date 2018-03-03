Two men are facing second-degree murder charges after the death of a man on the Blood Indian Reserve last weekend.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 23, Blood Tribe police and EMS responded to a call of a man found in medical distress in Stand Off, Alta, police said.

The man, who RCMP have identified as 26-year-old Rance Bearhat, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The RCMP major crimes unit took control of the investigation once Bearhat's death was determined to be a homicide.

Police said Stanley Troy Big Sorrel Horse, 36, and Justin Chad Big Sorrel Horse, 32, have each been charged with second-degree murder and have been remanded to custody.

They are both scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court next week.

Stand Off is about 60 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.