A 55-year-old woman was killed in an overnight apartment fire in Blairmore, Alta., according to police.

RCMP said they responded to the fire at an apartment building on 20th Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday, after an initial response from firefighters, who found the woman and brought her outside.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the blaze.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Blairmore is about 200 kilometres south of Calgary.