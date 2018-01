Westbound Blackfoot Trail under the Ogden Road S.E. bridge is closed to traffic after a truck that didn't quite fit under the bridge gouged out a chunk of it.

Emergency crews shut down the southeast route early Friday afternoon after a vehicle, believed to be flat-bed trailer hauling some equipment, hit the bridge, police said.

The collision left debris on the road and rebar protruding from the underside of the bridge.

It's not known how long the route will remain closed.