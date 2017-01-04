Incoming Calgary Bishop William McGrattan says he won't shy away from upholding the positions of the Catholic Church, but pledged to respect the dignity of those with different perspectives.

McGrattan will be stepping into a role that was filled for the past 19 years by Bishop Fred Henry, who has resigned after a long and polarizing tenure.

Over the decades, ​Henry routinely sparred with politicians on everything from labour issues to same-sex marriage and often made headlines with his controversial public comments.

Not afraid to speak out

McGrattan, who knew Henry personally and studied under him in seminary, said he's not afraid to speak out either.

"I think the church does have to respond at times to certain social issues, and if that is sometimes perceived by the media or others as controversial, I guess that's the judgment of what people might say when I might be asked to speak out, as he has done in the past on certain social issues," he said.

"I think that it's important for us to make such statements for the good of society and to try and be a voice that tries to shape what we understand to be a positive reality — developing good communities, good cities."

Disagreement but 'dignity' on same-sex issues

McGrattan said he believes in traditional Catholic teachings when it comes to marriage, which he sees as a fundamentally heterosexual union.

"We understand that marriage is between a man and a woman and we respect relationships, but same-sex relationships are not equivalent in all aspects," he said.

"I would be upholding and also promoting what the church understands — at the same time, respecting the dignity and trying to afford that dignity and discussion and dialogue with people."

Help students 'mature'

When asked his opinion on the issue of gay-straight alliances in Alberta schools, McGrattan offered a nuanced answer.

"What I believe is that we have to sort of respect each of the students and to afford them that dignity," he said.

"I think we also help to maybe help them mature in making some of these choices, and to understand, I think, the gift we have in terms of our sexuality, to understand that sexuality is different both for male and female, and to acknowledge that sometimes young people have, in their development, attractions and affectations."

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops announced Wednesday Pope Francis had accepted Henry's resignation and had appointed McGrattan as his successor as Bishop of the Diocese of Calgary.

McGrattan will formally take over as Bishop of Calgary in late February.