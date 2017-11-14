Calgary police have issued an arrest warrant after a man asked to try on a watch at a local Birks jewelry store and ran out with a Rolex worth $43,700.

The theft happened Monday afternoon at the CORE Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary.

Police say a man wearing a suit walked into the jewelry store at about 4:40 p.m. and browsed its selection of watches. While trying on the Rolex, he bolted from the shop.

After appealing for information from the public, police identified the suspect on Tuesday as Mohammad Nasruddin, 21. He's believed to be in Calgary, although he has connections to Toronto.

An arrest warrant for theft over $5,000 was issued.

Anyone who is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.