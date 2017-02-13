Inspiration struck 84 years ago, and Billie Cake has been yodelling ever since.

Despite being on oxygen support, the 89-year-old resident at Calgary's Bethany Care Foundation has no problems hitting the high notes, she told CBC's The Calgary Eyeopener.

A self-taught singer, Cake has performed on the radio and on stages across Canada, and her career success enabled her to raise six kids as a single mother.

Her love of singing began when she was just five years old, sitting in a restaurant with her mother.

Someone dropped a nickel in a jukebox and out came Gene Autry's voice.

She turned to her mother. "I said, 'I wanna do that.'"

'Canada's yodelling sweetheart'

Cake taught herself to sing by listening to and mimicking the yodelling greats on vinyl records bought by her mother.

At seven years old, she delivered her first public performance at the Granada Theatre in Hamilton, Ont.

"The audience loved it. They wanted me to come back and perform. It felt great," she said.

When she was 16, Cake says she was proclaimed "Canada's Yodelling Sweetheart" by entertainer and former CBC broadcaster Gordie Tapp on the Main Street Jamboree, a local country radio show where she performed on weekends.

"I've held that title for 73 years."

Later in life, Cake moved to Calgary.

Her vocal talents landed her a job at the Shamrock Hotel just three days after she arrived, and she sang there and at hotels throughout the city for "a good many years."

"I'm still singing, and I'm still really enjoying it," Cake said.

"It keeps me young."

With files from Danielle Nerman and The Calgary Eyeopener