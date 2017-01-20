Affordable housing, infrastructure and the growing public health crisis around fentanyl and opioid addictions will be on Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi's agenda this morning as Canada's big city mayors meet in Ottawa.

"Cities across Canada are starting to see deaths by overdose," he said.

"They're starting to see the real problems that come with opioid addiction and it's time for us to share best practices."

Nenshi says cities need to work together to find solutions.

​"That response has to do with treatment, it has to do with harm reduction, it has to deal with enforcement, it has to deal with cracking down on supply and all of these things have to happen together and no one city can do that alone," he said.

"So rather than reinvent the wheel, we need to come together with our partners in the provincial and federal governments to come up with a solution."

Between January and September, 2016, 193 Albertans died from suspected overdoses linked to fentanyl, according to numbers provided by Alberta Health Services.

Calgary saw 82 suspected fentanyl overdose deaths during that time, while Edmonton saw 52.

The big city mayors' caucus start the day Friday by meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.