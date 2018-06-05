Man who fell to his death in Kananaskis was Big Brother hiking with mentee, group says

The man who died from a 15-metre fall in Kananaskis Country on Sunday was hiking as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area program, the organization says.

The group hasn't named the 58-year-old man but said he was an active volunteer with the group, which matches youth with adult mentors.

The volunteer was on the trail with his mentee on Sunday, president and CEO Karen Orser said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The 'little brother' was not injured, and we are doing everything we can to support him and his family through this tragedy," she said.

"Our hearts go out to the mentor's family and loved ones and to our mentee and his family at this difficult time."

The man, who is from Calgary, fell near Rawson Lake in Peter Lougheed Park, which is about 130 kilometres southwest of Calgary, RCMP previously said.

They say he stumbled on ice and snow before falling.

Kananaskis Emergency Services and Alberta Parks determined that he died from his injuries.

RCMP were called in around 5:30 p.m. and said they were not considering his death criminal.