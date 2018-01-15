Bears Den restaurant is set to close at the end of January after 14 years serving the Calgary and Bearspaw communities.

"It's been a challenging economic environment to work in," Scott Winograd, the general manager and co-proprietor of the Bears Den, told CBC News Sunday.

Winograd blames recent policies enacted by Alberta's NDP government for the upscale establishment's downfall.

"Our product and service are absolutely fantastic," he said.

Bears Den general manager Scott Winograd says the restaurant is shutting its doors after 14 years. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"We were doing well, but then all these changes came down," he added, citing the minimum wage increase, carbon tax and changes in labour laws that require workers to be paid for statutory holidays whether they work or not.

Winograd said that means paying $28,000 in labour costs for days when the restaurant isn't even open.

Bears Den is located 500 yards from Calgary's city limits, in the small community of Bearspaw. It took four years to build the sprawling 150-seat restaurant that sits on three acres of land, Winograd said.

Diners at the restaurant can enjoy a $44 local rib-eye steak, while taking in the cozy, mountain lodge atmosphere — surrounded by roaring stone fireplaces and walls of cherry wood carved with depictions of local wildlife. Chandeliers glitter overhead, hanging from a 16-foot-high ceiling.

The restaurant relaunched in recent years, with a new menu that features produce from local farms, honey from the business' beehives and food from the restaurant's in-house garden.

Last spring, Bears Den was featured in FX's crime drama Fargo.

The Bears Den was honoured to host the cast a crew of Fargo to film episodes from season 3! Check out @FargoFX on FX, Wednesdays! 📽👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/DWQI123RgW — @BearsDenLounge

Winograd said he can't justify raising prices 20 to 30 per cent to compensate for the increased cost of running the business.

"The government has made it next to impossible for small businesses to survive in this environment just when we're starting to turn a corner," he said.

"I know the intention is to help the workers, but if businesses are closing and there's no jobs, that doesn't help anybody."

Labour Minister Christina Gray said it's unfortunate that Bears Den will be shutting its doors, but it's important to ensure staff can pay their bills, too.

"The increase to Alberta's minimum wage helps ensure that the servers and kitchen staff who put food on our tables when we enjoy a night out can also afford to put food on their own tables," Gray said in a statement.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci said the recession hit some businesses hard.

"We're coming out of a two-year recession and it was tough on all business. Regrettably, there are some that haven't made it. But we're through the recession now. We're into recovery and things like retail sales and restaurant sales are up after stagnating a bit," Ceci told CBC News at the opening of a small business in Calgary on Saturday.

"There are many factors that make a business successful, and one factor isn't really fair to pick out. There is a failure rate for businesses, small and large, every year, but new businesses do start up."

The restaurant's staff of 26 will be laid off when the business closes on Jan. 28.