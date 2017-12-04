The RCMP and Calgary police say they're noticing more crimes in the area being committed with the use of bear spray, with at least five incidents in the past few months.

In one of the latest, on Nov. 29, a masked man walked into the Telus store on Elizabeth Street in Okotoks, ripped the lid off of a cannister of bear spray, pointed the can toward an employee and sprayed him in the face.

"We're under attack," the employee, Ben Fox, shouted to his co-workers.

"It was kind of surreal. It was more like a movie, I couldn't believe what was happening to me," he said.

Fox was helping a customer at the time and the side of the customer's face was also sprayed.

Ben Fox was attacked with bear spray during a robbery at the Telus store in Okotoks, Alta., on Nov. 29, 2017. (Bryan Labby/CBC)

The entire incident, which lasted about 10 seconds, was captured on the store's video surveillance system.

The spraying itself lasted less than three seconds.

Bear spray contains oleoresin capsicum or OC, a concentrated extract from the chili plant. People who come into contact with OC particles can be temporarily incapacitated, often experiencing a burning sensation of the skin and eyes.

Bear spray typically has a lower concentration of oleoresin capsicum than pepper spray, which may contain up to 10 per cent of the ingredient. Bear spray typically contains 1 per cent.

"It just burns, it really burns," said Fox the day after the attack.

"It kind of feels like putting alcohol on your skin where it's kind of cold and then really hot and it flares up, then your eyes. As soon as you close your eyes you can't open them again because it just burns."

The RCMP described the incident as a robbery with a weapon and said Fox was temporarily incapacitated by the bear spray.

There was no mention of the customer, who appeared in the video to suffer some distress after the attack.

"She got sprayed, too, and she wasn't feeling very good when I last saw her, but I hope she's doing better," Fox said.

Homeowner sprayed in break and enter

Meanwhile, the RCMP in Airdrie is investigating two recent incidents involving bear spray.

In one attack near Conrich east of Calgary on Nov. 17, a homeowner was sprayed in the face. He fell down after the attack and was injured.

The homeowner was working in one of his outbuildings when he noticed a vehicle on his property.

He went to speak with a woman who was inside the car.

At the same time, two men came out of his house and sprayed him.

No arrests have been made.

Airdrie RCMP Cpl. Clint Chisan has been involved with two recent investigations involving the use of bear spray north and east of Calgary. (Bryan Labby/CBC )

"The investigation is ongoing," said Cpl. Clint Chisan.

In another recent incident, RCMP charged five youths from Calgary with assault with a weapon, among other counts, in connection with a robbery attempt and bear spray attack at CrossIron Mills shopping centre.

Six people needed treatment for exposure to bear spray after the incident.

The Mounties said a group of youths entered the mall's food court and two of them tried to steal a tip jar from a vendor.

When an employee tried to stop them, one of the teens assaulted him. Another used bear spray on the employee and a shopper who tried to intervene.

Calgary police duty inspector Peter Siegenthaler says officers have been called to more robberies involving the use of bear spray. He says several incidents have happened at LRT platforms, where victims were sprayed and had phones, wallets or both stolen.

4 spraying incidents at Calgary schools

In yet another case, the Calgary Board of Education confirmed an incident involving bear spray inside a student washroom at Sir John A. Macdonald school on Nov. 22.

Police, fire and EMS were called to the school, which was evacuated for a short time. There were no injuries.

A spokesperson for the CBE says they don't track the number of pepper- or bear spray-related incidents, but confirmed four incidents "in the past few years" on or around school property.

Chisan isn't prepared to say that new restrictions need to be placed on the sale of bear spray.

He points out that some retailers require purchasers to provide valid photo identification.

"Bear spray is not something that is serial-numbered. It's not a firearm," said Chisan.

"It certainly can be used as a weapon, but it also has very legitimate uses and a lot of people use it for its intended purpose."

'Extraordinarily painful'

Chisan recalled when he was pepper-sprayed during a training exercise and described the experience as "extraordinarily painful."

He said the good thing is that the effects are not long lasting.

Fox says it's "ridiculous" that criminals appear to be using bear spray more frequently.

"It's silly. It's being used in a crime because it's not just robbery. It's armed robbery. It's classified as a weapon, so it's silly in my mind," said Fox.

The thief managed to get away with two iPhones that were tethered to a display near the exit.