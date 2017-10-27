Mounties say six people were treated and 20 others were affected when bear spray was used by suspects fleeing after an attempted theft at a mall north of Calgary.

Airdrie RCMP say four males entered the food court at CrossIron Mills Mall and two tried to steal a tip jar from a vendor.

When another employee tried to stop two, one of the suspects assaulted him, and a fourth suspect used bear spray on the employee and another shopper who tried to intervene.

Another angle of the 4 suspects (Airdrie RCMP)

The four ran from the mall and fled in a silver Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence BVV 0131 that had been reported stolen.

Six people were treated by EMS for exposure to bear spray and an additional 20, including children, were affected by the contamination of the air.

Investigators have determined that the same suspects were involved in a theft from the Tommy Hilfiger store in the mall earlier in the evening.

Police say the suspects range in age from 11 to 25.