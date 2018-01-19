Alberta investigating ice-cream-eating bear at Dairy Queen drive-thru

The province is investigating a video that shows a Kodiak bear from a central Alberta zoo being taken through a fast-food drive-thru and being hand-fed ice cream by the restaurant's owner.

The video, posted on social media by the Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail , shows a one-year-old captive bear named Berkley leaning out the driver's side of a truck's window for her treat at the local Dairy Queen.

"We've got Berkley in the drive-thru testing out some ice cream so she can pick out her birthday cake," says a man identified as Mark in the video. "We've added some peanuts to this batch and she seems to like it — so I think we've got a winner here."

Officials with the province said they are investigating the video and the terms of the zoo's permit, which is regulated by Alberta Environment and Parks.

"Public safety is a top priority for our government," said spokesman Brendan Cox. "The content of the video in question is disturbing and both Environment and Parks, and the Fish and Wildlife enforcement branch are actively investigating this incident.

"The involvement of Discovery Wildlife Park in this matter is also subject to investigation. If non-compliance is found, action will be taken."

Bear experts concerned

Bear experts are calling the video irresponsible and disrespectful.

"It's a challenge every day out there in our parks and protected areas to try to teach people who are visiting these places or live here in Alberta that we don't feed wildlife, that we don't feed bears," said Kim Titchener, who runs a business called Bear Safety & More.

"We need to conserve and protect them, and respect them."

Titchener said she was not surprised to the see the video from the park.

"I have reported the Discovery Wildlife park to Zoocheck and the Government of Alberta in previous years when I've seen images on their Facebook page of children next to the bears, people getting selfies, kiss pictures, people getting the bear to kiss their face."

Berkley’s Birthday cake is ready ! Follow Dairy Queen Innisfail Alberta Facebook page to watch Berkley’s Birthday LIVE 🐻💜 <a href="https://t.co/i5C9Cr1NG7">pic.twitter.com/i5C9Cr1NG7</a> —@DiscoveryWild

Serena Bos, a trainer at Discovery Wildlife Park, said there was no safety concern because the bear was on a chain in the truck the entire time.

"There was never any public present. It was done long before the Dairy Queen even opened," she said. "Berkley is a captive bear, so not a wild bear in any way."

Bos said the bear, which is a sub-species of the grizzly bear, came from another facility in the United States and has been well-trained.

"We have put out hundreds of conservation messages on social media over the years," said Bos, who noted the park uses its animals as ambassadors to get those messages out.

Video intended to be educational

The message in the video with the bruin in the truck is about the importance of staying inside a vehicle when a bear is on the side of the highway because they have a keen sense of smell, she said.

Mark Kemball, owner of the Dairy Queen, said he was never concerned about his safety as he fed the bear.

"This bear is as tame as any animal I have ever seen," he said. "She is as gentle as can be. She has never been in the wild."​

A second video posted on social media shows the same bear being fed a Dairy Queen ice-cream cake on its birthday.

Rob Laidlaw, the executive director of Zoocheck, a Canadian-based international wildlife protection agency, said the incident is a "red flag" and raises a host of safety concerns for both humans and the bear.

"Historically, we've had a number of concerns, some of them safety related, some of them with regard to enclosures and the actual housing conditions of the animals," he said of Discovery Wildlife Park.

"I would say the concerns aren't that much different from concerns that we have about a lot of different zoos. But certainly for activities like this, or one of their past activities was kissing the grizzly bear, we had very extreme concerns about those kinds of things going on."

Images posted to social media show adults, as well as young children, standing next to the chained bear, posing for photos.

Laidlaw says the argument that the bear is trained does not make the situations any safer.

"You can have a trained animal, whether it's a bear or a tiger or any number of other creatures, that does something 500 times in a row or 900 times in a row, but that 901st time, there might be a problem," he said.

This video shared on social media showing a bear being fed a Dairy Queen ice-cream cake on its birthday at the Discovery Wildlife Park is raising concerns among bear experts. See more: www.cbc.ca/1.4494087 9:26

Titchener said the videos go against everything experts are trying to teach people about grizzly bears.

"This is not the message that we want to get out there," she said.

It's "not part of their natural diet nor is it natural for a bear to be eating an ice-cream cake in the middle of winter when they should be sleeping."

Zoocheck found more than 50 violations of the Alberta zoo standards in a 2015 review of the Discovery Wildlife Park.

The World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA) also said in 2005 that the park was unsafe for both animals and visitors.