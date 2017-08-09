Days after a woman was injured in a bear encounter, Alberta Parks is expressing concern about the unauthorized removal of warning tape and signs from trails in Canmore that are closed because of bear activity.

The visual warnings were removed from multiple trails around Quarry Lake, a provincial spokesperson said, but have since been replaced.

WildSmart, a local non-profit organization devoted to reducing human-wildlife conflicts, echoed Alberta Parks' concerns.

"These actions can result in the public unknowingly entering a closed area," the group posted in an online message.

"This puts both people and bears at risk. Please respect closed areas and demonstrate our communities' willingness to co-exist with wildlife."

On Sunday, a local woman was injured by a bear while walking with her dog in an area that had been closed due to bears, according to Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

The woman was treated in hospital for relatively minor injuries and released. The dog was not harmed.

Areas around the reservoir above Canmore and lower down toward the townsite have been under a temporary bear closure that went into effect July 28.

Several bears have been observed feeding on berries in the area.