A problem bear that travels between Banff National Park and the Canmore area has been captured. It will be released in Banff National Park but will be euthanized if it displays aggressive behaviour on provincially managed land again, officials said Tuesday.

Bow Valley Wildsmart says Bear 148, a large female collared grizzly, charged a person walking Monday with a stroller and two dogs — one on a leash — west of Canmore.

After capturing the bear Monday night, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials closed the power line trail from the Peaks of Grassi Road to Quarry Lake.

That's because the smell from the live bait that was put out to trap Bear 148 is still lingering and could attract more bears.

Grizzly bears are listed as a threatened species, so the animal will be released in Banff National Park. However, if it exhibits aggressive behaviour again on provincially managed lands, it will be euthanized, officials said.

Bear 148 has a history of encounters with people. This spring alone, there have been three reported incidents with the large animal.

In May, it wandered onto a rugby pitch in the Banff townsite, startling a high school girls rugby team named The Bears.

Earlier that month, Bear 148 followed a group of hikers and their dog as they descended Mt. Norquay.

In April, Bear 148 chased a woman who was kick-sledding — a form of dog sledding — on the Spray River Trail behind Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, following her and her dogs almost all the way back to her vehicle.

The encounters prompted a reminder from Parks Canada officials to stay bear alert in the backcountry.