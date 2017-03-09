Alberta Health Services says 40 people in the province have become ill from eating after oysters from British Columbia.

The outbreak, first reported in January, has caused 289 cases of gastrointestinal illness across the country.

The Alberta cases were reported in the Edmonton and Calgary regions, which include those cities and many nearby towns and rural areas. Some of the cases were confirmed to be norovirus.

Symptoms linked to contaminated raw oysters or shellfish include watery diarrhea and abdominal cramps. People can also experience nausea, vomiting, fever, headache and bloody stools.

To reduce the risk of illness, AHS advises the public to eat only properly cooked shellfish. Oysters specifically should be cooked to an internal temperature of 90 C for 90 seconds.

Mussels, oysters and scallops with shells that don't open after they are cooked should be thrown out.

AHS also recommends wearing gloves while handling shellfish, and to always keep them refrigerated.

People who develop symptoms within 10 to 50 hours after eating raw shellfish should contact the health link line at 811, AHS said.

