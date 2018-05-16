Barenaked Ladies inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame in Calgary

The Barenaked Ladies were in Calgary Wednesday to mark their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and to open a new temporary exhibition at the National Music Centre exploring the Canadian rockers' career.

"We were 18 years old when we started this band. I'm enormously thrilled and grateful," said Ed Robertson.

Milestones included treasures from band founders Robertson and Steven Page, including early songbooks, lyric sheets, instruments, and even Page's 8-track cassette recorder used for early demos for "Jane and "Old Apartment."

Ed Robertson, right, of the Barenaked Ladies, and former member and co-founder Steven Page, left, perform during the Juno Awards in Vancouver in 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Robertson said it was a trip through memory lane going through his possessions to find items for the exhibit.

"Opening boxes that hadn't been opened in 25 years to find all this stuff was really fun," he said.

The band emphasized the special connection they've had with each other over the years.

"Our voices just harmonized so perfectly … It was irresistible. That feeling of musical connection is something we all ended up feeling with each other," said Steven Page, describing the first time he and Robertson performed together as teens.

"Over the years some things get easier but meeting people like that and having that creative connection and doing things for the fun and joy of it can become harder so it's nice to see those memories captured in the exhibit," said Kevin Hearn.

After 20 years together, Page embarked on a solo career, but the band reunited to perform together at this year's Juno Awards. The Barenaked Ladies have released 15 studio albums, and sold over 15 million albums worldwide.

The band said it was an honour to see their names on the wall next to other Canadian legends like The Band, Rush, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Leonard Cohen and The Tragically Hip.

"The company here is literally all the people we looked up to and made fun of," joked Robertson.