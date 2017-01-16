A community association in southwest Calgary wants to recognize a vital yet rarely lauded person living in its midst — the good neighbour.

Bankview Community Association launched the Good Neighbour Awards Monday, and is asking community members to nominate fellow residents whose actions create a vibrant neighbourhood.

"We have a lot of incredible people that live in our community and so the award is designed to celebrate acts of kindness and general neighbourliness," said Kate Schutz, president of the Bankview Community Association, speaking to Calgary Eyeopener Monday.

Whether a good neighbour is offering a friendly hello and smile, showing up on doorsteps with fresh baked goods, or helping push cars out of snowbanks, the community association wants to know about them.

'A kind and helpful person'

On her street, Schutz said a neighbour named Jason regularly shovels other people's walks, mows the lawns on vacant lots, and helps with home repairs.

"We always joke that every street needs a Jason," she said.

The intent of the awards is simple. The Community Association wants to thank deserving neighbours, and encourage others to lend a helping hand.

Bankview residents can nominate their good neighbours by filling out a short form on the Bankview Community Association's website.

The award-winning neighbours will receive a certificate, a short write-up in the community's newsletter, and a social media shout-out.

A good neighbour is "somebody that contributes to the beauty and safety of our neighbourhood, somebody who has a positive community spirit, somebody that's simply a kind and helpful person," Schutz said.

Excited to launch the Bankview Good Neighbour Awards today. Details here: https://t.co/CyjqWKQH7p #yyc #community #blueMonday pic.twitter.com/I62V0IZ7Wh — @BankviewCA

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener