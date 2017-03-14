Bear selfies are a bad idea, but so is getting too close to deer or other animals in a national park, causing stress for the animals and potentially leading to fines or charges for the people without a good sense of personal space.

Banff park warden supervisor Terry Willis says too many visitors continue to crowd animals in the park.

"One of the regulations is that you're not permitted to harass or chase or hunt wildlife in a national park," he said of the rules in place to protect animals.

"Basically anything you do that negatively impacts or disturbs wildlife would be an offence and subject to warnings or charges under our regulations."

The reminder comes after an Edmonton couple was recently fined $3,000 for pedalling their bikes through a herd of bighorn sheep lingering on the highway in Banff last June.

'You think it would be obvious'

Parks Canada actually has guidelines for how much space should be given to particular animals, including 100 metres for a bear, and as close as 100 feet for some larger beasts.

"You think it would be obvious, but each year we have people getting really close to bears to get pictures or selfies or things like that," said Willis.

"So it's surprising how close you actually find people trying to get to bears, wolves, coyotes, big elk, things like that."

Willis said wardens don't expect the public to know all the rules, but says you should err on the side of caution and keep a good distance from wildlife to avoid stressing either them or your bank account.