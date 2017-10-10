Despite concerns over a massive increase in visitors to Banff National Park thanks to free Canada 150 passes, attendance this year is only up about four per cent.

That increase is on par with the average increases seen over the last several years, according to Parks Canada.

This is a continuation of that increase," visitor experience manager Greg Danchuk told the Calgary Eyeopener.

He says it was important to Parks Canada that things went smoothly for visitors, and he feels the free park pass initiative has been a success.

"Parks Canada put a lot of work into the planning and preparation for this to be ready for that," he said. "And we've received very high satisfaction rates from visitors across the country."

Limited accommodation

Danchuk said he's not surprised by the numbers.

"Both our own camping accommodations in the park and the accommodations in the town of Banff and Lake Louise are pretty full during the summer months anyway," he said.

"So the opportunity for increases were really through that day use, and people coming from the Calgary area are, for the most part, two and three hours away."

Danchuk says visits to Banff were up 10 per cent in April, and six per cent in both May and June, but there were only small bumps in attendance for July and August.

He's not expecting any significant increases once ski season starts.