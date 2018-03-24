An employee at a Banff ski resort had some majestic company on his commute to work Friday morning.

Brad Pugh, a liftie at Banff Sunshine Village Resort, captured a video of a wolf on the ski village's access road shortly before dawn.

The video, which was posted to Facebook by the resort, shows a large grey wolf padding along in front of the vehicle, before turning its head and sharing a toothy grin with the camera.

Kendra Scurfield, communications manager for the resort, said the beautiful sight is a "relatively uncommon" one.

"Wolves are most active at dawn and dusk ... they like to use our roads to get from point A to B, and to hunt," she said.

"Some of our staff and visitors have seen them, but I haven't had the fortune."

In 2017, Banff's primary wolf pack collapsed, after six pups and three adult wolves were killed.

At the time, Parks Canada staff said it likely wouldn't take long for a new pack of wolves to establish itself in the valley once again.

"Good to see wolves back, especially after the losses over the last two years. Amazing animals," read one Facebook comment on the video.