Banff tourists react as unconfirmed rumours swirl of royal honeymoon visit

Are Prince Harry and Meghan honeymooning in Banff?

CBC News can now confirm that we have absolutely no confirmation of that. But one completely unconfirmed report — by the parent organization of the National Enquirer tabloid, republished in an Edmonton newspaper — has some people reacting on the streets of the Alberta resort town.

"I think it's amazing," tourist Vineeta Desai said of the possibility.

"I read that they weren't honeymooning until September so that's a massive shock. If they are here, that's amazing, and it's so beautiful."

Desai is in Banff just for a couple days until her sister gets married in Calgary.

Vineeta Desai says it would be amazing. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"You never know, they might be walking around and taking in the sights, so we might see them."

Piet Jongeneel, visiting from Holland, would actually prefer it if the rumours were not true.

"It's a beautiful place without them," he said. "It's beautiful here. Without them it is more beautiful."

Piet Jongeneel would rather the couple stayed away from Banff. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Jongeneel is also in Banff for a two-day visit.

"After that, it's OK," he said with a laugh.

Coby Fendenberg, who is spending a month checking out Western Canada, says that while she's sure the couple would love the scenery, she doubts the rumours.

Coby Fendenberg says Banff would be too crowded for the couple. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"Fine for them. It's a fine country. It's beautiful. It's quiet, it's relaxed, so good for them," Fendenberg said.

"I don't think they would do that. It would be too crowded for them. They can't really be anonymous here."

Kata Munday from Australia says the unconfirmed report doesn't make a lot of sense.

"I don't think so. There hasn't been any talk of them here. It would be a bit silly. It's really crowded here. It's really lovely, but it's a tourist town."

Kata Munday says she doubts the rumours. (Mike Symington/CBC)

A spokesperson for the Royal Family wouldn't confirm anything.

"We are not commenting or guiding on any honeymoon speculation," Emily Rosselli said in an email response.

Banff is by no means the only rumoured honeymoon destination for the couple. Unconfirmed reports with unnamed sources have also pointed to the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge and the Ashford Castle in Ireland, among others.