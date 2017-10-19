A $45-million plan is in place to restore an iconic Banff landmark after flames engulfed the 108-year-old Mount Royal Hotel late last year.

Fire crews are seen dousing the smouldering fire that gutted the hotel on Dec. 29, 2016. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

The new concept for the hotel will create a rooftop patio with outdoor hot tubs and fire pits.

The building's facade will be restored, and historically inspired decor will adorn the interiors of a new museum and hotel library.

This rendering shows what the new library is expected to look like. (Mount Royal Hotel)

"We were inspired by the hotel's rich history and knew we had to incorporate it into the design," said David McKenna, president of Brewster Travel Canada by Pursuit in a release.

This is the vision for the renovated main lobby. (Mount Royal Hotel)

The hotel is expected to reopen in July 2018 and is accepting summer reservations.

Located in the heart of Banff, the Mount Royal Hotel has been a longstanding anchor to the local community and a favourite among tourists.